Weddings hang in the balance as Dundee venue reviews business in light of Covid-19 lockdown

Couples across the city could face having their weddings axed after a venue revealed it may cancel ceremonies in a business overhaul brought on by losses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bosses at West Park Conference Centre have confirmed they have started a consultation into the future of the West End venue which will include looking at whether or not events, meetings and conferences will continue to be staged.

Its website also states it is no longer taking any new wedding, events or conference bookings.

With the 19th century, B-listed mansion house being closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the review is taking place because of the impact of lockdown and because of changes to the market in recent years.

However, despite weddings and conferences now hanging in the balance, West Park says its student accommodation for those attending Dundee University will not be affected.

Those who have a wedding booked at West Park have now been contacted to tell them the review is taking place, and depending on the outcome of this review, their booking might be cancelled.

They were also offered “reassurance” they would be fully refunded if their booking ends up being affected by this review and were told staff at the conference centre would help them look for a new venue.

A spokesman for West Park said: “Due to the impact of Covid-19, as well as changes to the local market in recent years, we are currently reviewing the services we offer at West Park.

“We can, however, confirm that the provision of accommodation will remain unaffected at the site.

“As part of the consultation, we have made contact with all customers with a future booking to let them know that they will receive a full refund if the outcome of the review means we can no longer host their event and have also offered support to help them look for a new venue.”