Website launched to help people find help during coronavirus lockdown

A Dundee duo have set up a new website to help residents find trusted volunteers to help them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Barry White and Michael Carr from GoRoadie have launched GetLocalSupport.org where people can ask for help with things such as shopping, collecting prescriptions and dog walking.

All the volunteers listed on the website have to upload their personal ID to verify themselves and people can leave feedback as well, meaning people can have peace of mind when asking for help.

Michael said: “As we saw those around us struggle with getting help when they needed it and they didn’t know where to turn – we also realised that volunteer organisations are overrun with people wanting to help.

“We have done similar work on GoRoadie, so we wanted to build a service that can examine requests from vulnerable people and automatically match them with the right volunteer – allowing more people to be helped and faster.”

The scheme was piloted with around 50 volunteers in partnership with Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action.

Anita Jamieson, volunteer and organisational development manager at Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action, said: “We know this time can be unsettling for people and it can feel like it’s not clear what we can do to help.

“From delivering groceries to a vulnerable person or having a chat over the phone we know that volunteers can make a massive difference and we’ve been delighted to see how many Dundonians want to get involved.

“GetLocalSupport.org will allow even more volunteers to get involved as well as crucially more people being supported.”