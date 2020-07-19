Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews webcams

Just 12 weeks ago most of us were unfamiliar with Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Now, they are part of our lives – along with webcams. Today we look at three which will keep you connected.

£69.99

Ausdom is better known for wireless headphones, so this is a new venture. For your hard-earned cash, you get 1080p images at 30fps, autofocus, and a built-in omni-directional mic. Not bad. But there were a couple of things we didn’t like. It rotates, but doesn’t swivel up and down, and the microphone is a bit muffled. On the more positive side, we liked it’s no-nonsense business-like appearance.

£399 (plus VAT)

This is a heavyweight videoconferencing camera, which is more suited to the office than home. Its 120 degree field of vision makes it ideal for meeting rooms, but what makes the Cam340+ rally stand out is the Sony sensor which captures a 4K image – clean, sharp and with a realistic range of colours.

£69.99

I know – Papalook sounds like a website for sugar daddies, but try not to let that put you off. Picture quality is reasonable, rather than outstanding, but colours do seem to have a blue tinge. Installation couldn’t be simpler – just plug it in, and your PC will do the rest. Build quality, though, makes the PA452 seem overpriced.