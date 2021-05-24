Weather woes for Taysiders today, but weekend has a brighter outlook

Dundonians should look out their brollies today – with rain expected almost everywhere in the city in the afternoon.

And at chilly 9C for the end of May, it’s not the weather many had been hoping for in Scotland’s sunniest city.

However, tomorrow the outlook is better, with less chance of rain and temperatures peaking at 13C in Dundee.

Less chance of rain

That improvement continues into Wednesday, with even less chance of rain and the mercury hitting around 14C at its warmest.

And, while Thursday won’t be as bright, the temperature is expected to reach a comfortable 15C between midday and 5pm.

Friday will be much the same as Thursday, temperature-wise, but will be a duller day with more chance of rain.

Temperatures rising by weekend

The weekend will be a huge improvement compared to the beginning of the week, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to be bright days, with temperatures rising to around 16C both days.

In Arbroath, the forecast is similar to Dundee, although temperatures won’t quite peak at the same heights at the weekend as in the City of Discovery, and there are higher winds expected.

Saturday is expected to be mild in the Angus town, but dull. Sunday will be brighter, and around the same temperature as Saturday, peaking at 15C, say forecasters.

Fair city looking a bit duller

Wednesday, Thursday and and Sunday will be mild for people in Perth, with those days expected to reach 17C.

However, despite being called the Fair City, it is expected to be duller than Dundee and coastal Angus almost all week.

Friday is expected to be the wettest day for its residents, but also a mild 15C.

Further details on the weather in other places across the UK can be found on the Met Office website.