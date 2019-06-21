Weather warning of ‘heavy thundery rainfall’ for Tayside and Fife

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office says “heavy thundery rainfall” could lead to flooding, serious travel disruption and “danger to life”.

The thunderstorm warning will be in effect from 9pm on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

A forecast on the Met Office website says: “There is a small chance that fast flowing or deep floodwater could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses.

“There is a slight chance of damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.

It'll be getting warmer and humid next week with thunderstorm warnings in place from Sunday afternoon. Our Deputy Chief Meteorologist explains. #Weatheraware ⛈️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xyeAd2t2kb — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2019

“If flooding occurs, road closures are likely, with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible.

“There is small chance that spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail will result in rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions.

“There is a slight chance power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service will be lost.

“There is a small chance communities may be cut off.”