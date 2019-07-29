Weather warning issued for Tayside as thunderstorms, lightning and floods forecast

The unpredictable weather in Tayside and Fife is set to continue this week after a thunderstorm was forecast.

The Met Office has issued the warning for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and most of Fife, with warnings that homes and businesses could flood.

There could be disruption to public transport and access to bridges, meteorologists said, and possible damage from lightning strikes when the storm reaches the area on Wednesday.

The statement said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”