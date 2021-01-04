Weather warning for ice issued across Tayside and Fife

A weather warning has been issued across Tayside and Fife for ice throughout Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

The Met Office warning, suggests that icy stretches are likely to cause difficult travel conditions and people can expect injuries from slips and falls on surfaces.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also expected to appear as showers feeding in from the east coasts leave surfaces wet.

The warning is in place across Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife and is from 4pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday January 5.

Residents across Tayside have previously spoken about about the icy conditions across Dundee, with some falling due to the hazardous conditions.