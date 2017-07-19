Rain lashed down at UB40’s Slessor Gardens gig and it was positively dreich when Little Mix took to the stage in Dundee.

But it looks like Olly Murs fans are to be blessed with weather a bit less unpredictable — and temperatures of about 16C.

The former X-Factor star is due to perform on Thursday — with thousands of fans expected to descend on Slessor Gardens for the open- air gig.

Forecasters have predicted a drier experience for concert-goers than at the previous two shows.

Met Office press officer Nicky Maxey said: “Thursday is looking good for concert-goers.

“It should be dry with temperatures reaching 16C even at around 7pm.

“There is the chance of some light showers — but that should be first thing in the morning and it also looks like patchy sunshine on Thursday.

“It does get more blustery as we go through the week but we are still only talking about gusts around 20mph so nothing too disruptive.”

Essex-born Murs is coming to Dundee as part of his four-concert summer tour.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness are the only other cities the 33-year-old is performing in.

Preparations for Thursday are already in full flow with some roads in the city centre closed as of yesterday.

The council is implementing similar traffic arrangements to the Little Mix show last month.

Earl Grey Place East and West, South Crichton Street and South Castle Street closed at 8am today to allow the stage to be constructed.

They will reopen at 6pm on Saturday.

Thursday’s show is the last of three gigs to be held at the Waterfront since the creation of the green space as part of its £1 billion redevelopment.

Tickets are still available for the gig — and a warning has been issued to those looking to buy at the last minute as briefs for the gig are already available on resale sites at a higher price.

A spokesman for Dundee City Box Office said: “Tickets for Olly Murs on Thursday at Slessor Gardens are still available to purchase at the best price from Dundee City Box Office in person, by phone and online.

“We would warn all customers against using search engines to purchase tickets as there is no requirement to buy from secondary ticketing sites.”

n Look out for our special Olly Murs Slessor Gardens gig pull-out in Friday’s Tele.