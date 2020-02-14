Weather experts issue yellow alert warning for strong winds this weekend

Severe winds will batter Dundee this weekend when a second storm in as many weeks hits Tayside.

Winds of up to 40mph are predicted today with another yellow alert warning to be issued by weather experts for tomorrow when gusts could hit 60 mph, as Storm Dennis arrives in the UK.

The Met Office has warned buildings could be damaged with slates blown from roofs and an outside possibility of power cuts due to the powerful winds.

However, a spokesman added the weather will be “much less significant” than Storm Ciara the previous weekend when the city suffered flooding at the waterfront and chimneys were torn from Pitkerro Road.

He said: “It will be blustery and a wet weekend, but it is certainly a notch down from Storm Ciara the previous week for the Dundee area.

“Although it is not necessarily too significant after last weekend, it will still be very windy and there will be heavy rainfall on Saturday

“Then the wind is expected to be between 50 and 60mph on high ground and coastal areas on Sunday so there’s a yellow warning being re-issued then.”

And he advised people to keep an eye on their website pages for updates and any other warnings.

The Met Office also put out a statement for the region on their website saying: “In some areas, delays to road, rail and air transport are possible and there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.

“And there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“And there is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

There are gusts of wind forecast for Monday of up to 46 mph prompting another yellow alert.

However, the yellow warning is set to be lifted on Monday when winds drop to 29 mph.

Meanwhile, the Met Office spokesman added: “We would advise people to keep an eye on our website which is updated regularly for further developments.”