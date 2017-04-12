There doesn’t appear to be much to look forward to over the Easter weekend, with the possibility you’ll need to keep jumpers and brollies to hand.

There’s even a chance of snow as you prepare to roll your eggs.

But don’t worry, once Easter passes, early indications from forecasters suggest that Tayside could have a spell of warmer than average weather to look forward to.

Perhaps, even an early summer.

The Met Office said this weekend’s Easter weather is set to be a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, which may even turn wintry in places.

But it’s not set to last long.

A spokesman for the Met Office said over the next three months temperatures could be “much higher” than normal.

The spokesman added: “During the Easter weekend, we are likely to see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

“The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across the north and east with the chance they may turn wintry across the higher ground of Scotland.”

He added it would become breezy, especially in the north where there was a low risk of gales, adding: “Temperatures will also be on the cool side, but it will feel pleasant in any sunshine.

“The week after Easter will continue to see rather mixed and colder than average weather, with the north and east most likely to see some rain with the south-west often staying dry and bright.”

The Met Office said that there could be a rise in temperatures as we head into early summer, adding: “Early indications are that there is a 45% chance that temperatures over the next three months could be much higher than average.

“The average temperature for this period is 10.3C. The average for the next three months is looking to be 11C. This may not sound like a lot but in weather terms, 0.7C is pretty significant.

“While we can’t predict what the top temperatures will be, we can say that they could rise to a reasonable level.

“It has to be remembered that the average temperature will be 11C so if temperatures rise up to 25C one day, which is a possibility, they would drop on another day to give us the average.”

He said that indications were that as we move into May it will become more settled and generally dry, although there remains a low risk of some occasionally changeable weather.

The spokesman added: “As a result, temperatures will start to rise perhaps becoming warmer than normal towards the end of the period.”