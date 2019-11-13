Weather and traffic warnings in place for Dundee, Tayside, and Fife amid freezing temperatures

Motorists have been warned to take care today because of ice on roads, with Dundee experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

Traffic Scotland’s Twitter account issued a warning this morning for areas including Tayside and Fife, telling drivers to allow extra time to drive safe and clear their windows.

⌚07.35 Low temperatures affecting much of the country this morning. #DriveSafe if you're out and about and allow some extra time to clear your windows👍 pic.twitter.com/ZpX0rt9ywi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 13, 2019

Meanwhile, a separate warning by Traffic Alert UK also mentioned Central, Tayside and Fife road users to take care.

They warned that due to low temperatures they should drive with care, and be wary of ice on the roads in the region.

#Scotland Traffic update from @trafficalertuk – Central, Tayside and Fife – Low temperature – Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region…. pic.twitter.com/vf2aZbNUGe — Traffic Alert (UK) (@trafficalertuk) November 13, 2019

Temperatures in Dundee will rise above freezing from around 9am, but drop back down to -1C just before midnight tonight.

Tayside Contracts gritter vans could be seen out this morning in Dundee preparing the roads for the possibility of ice on the carriageways in city.