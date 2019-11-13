Wednesday, November 13th 2019 Show Links
Weather and traffic warnings in place for Dundee, Tayside, and Fife amid freezing temperatures

by Steven Rae
November 13, 2019, 8:30 am Updated: November 13, 2019, 8:32 am
© DC ThomsonGritters were seen out in Dundee this morning. (Stock image).
Motorists have been warned to take care today because of ice on roads, with Dundee experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

Traffic Scotland’s Twitter account issued a warning this morning for areas including Tayside and Fife, telling drivers to allow extra time to drive safe and clear their windows.

Meanwhile, a separate warning by Traffic Alert UK also mentioned  Central, Tayside and Fife road users to take care.

They warned that due to low temperatures they should drive with care, and be wary of ice on the roads in the region.

Temperatures in Dundee will rise above freezing from around 9am, but drop back down to -1C just before midnight tonight.

Gritters and ploughs will be called in to deal with any extreme weather as winter sees the mercury plunge. (Stock image).

Tayside Contracts gritter vans could be seen out this morning in Dundee preparing the roads for the possibility of ice on the carriageways in city.

