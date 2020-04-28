‘We would like to give something back’: Couple launch cold cot fundraiser after their son’s stillbirth

A Dundee couple are hoping to raise money for two cold cots, to ensure that no other family goes through the heartbreak that they faced after their newborn son was stillborn.

Kerry Findlay and her partner, Tony Thompson, have launched the fundraiser after losing their son, Anthony Xander Fox Thompson, last Wednesday.

This article contains information that some may find distressing.

Kerry, 30, said: “I woke up on Tuesday morning and I was eating breakfast when I felt a kind of ‘popping’ sensation and realised that I had started bleeding really heavily.

“It was quite a significant amount but I had had two bouts of bleeding in the very beginning so it wasn’t ‘abnormal’ as such in my pregnancy.

“I wasn’t overly concerned because it had happened before and we’d been in and out of hospital and told it was totally fine and wasn’t affecting the baby in any way.

“But Tony phoned the hospital and they said that I had to come straight in just because I was so far on in the pregnancy.”

The current restrictions around visitors to hospitals due to coronavirus meant that Tony was unable to go into Ninewells with Kerry.

“They tried to find a heartbeat but they couldn’t find one,” she said.

“The longer the time went on and the more midwives that were asked to come in, the more I started to think ‘this isn’t going to go well’.

“They transferred me to the scanning department and that’s when I started to know what had happened. There were around three or four doctors in the room, before they told me.

“They told me and I became really agitated. I do have anxiety anyway so I started to panic and then they told me to phone Tony and let him know, at which point I started to become really upset because I didn’t want to let him know over the phone that his baby had died.

“Eventually they let him come in because of how distressed I became and, after he asked them to confirm it, they did the scan again.

“They showed us that there was no heartbeat and no blood-flow around the baby. I could see that he wasn’t moving and didn’t have a heartbeat.”

Kerry was told that she had a low-lying placenta, meaning that it was covering her cervix. It was recommended that she undergo surgery but they took the risky decision of inducing labour.

“I didn’t want to go to surgery because, in that moment, I was overwhelmed by everything,” she said.

“I managed to go home that evening and they started labour. I returned to the hospital at 8am the next day. I was at high risk of bleeding out and they did tell us that there was a chance I could die. They set me up for a blood transfusion and put me on standby for emergency surgery.”

Kerry delivered Anthony at 5.30pm on April 22.

“When he came out there was no movement or anything,” said Kerry.

“I think that was when it hit me the most because I was still in a daze where I wasn’t really sure what was about to happen.

“I needed to be sat down and talked through the process because I didn’t know if I was about to give birth to a baby or a foetus.

“But he was fully-formed and weighed 200 grams. He was absolutely tiny but had hands, feet, fingers, toenails, everything.

“That was the part when reality set in for me – and for Tony because he watched the entire birth.”

It was at this point that Anthony was taken through to another room, where hospital staff conducted initial tests before placing him in a cold cot.

A cold cot – also known as a cuddle cot – is a unit designed to preserve stillborn babies bodies so that the family are able to see the baby and spend time with it.

It’s fully refrigerated and surrounds the baby, ensuring that the baby’s appearance doesn’t change as quickly as it might do without a cuddle cot.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to see Anthony initially because I didn’t want to have a scary image in my memory,” Kerry said.

“Once Tony saw him he said that I should, that he looked like a little boy.

“He was then brought through in a Moses basket which was placed on top of a cold mat. It was meant to do the same sort of job but we found that it didn’t do it too well.

“Anybody who has died is going to deteriorate over time but I was pretty shocked at how quickly he deteriorated. His colouring was a lot brighter and his facial features were more pronounced when he first got brought through.

“But we kept him in the room with us overnight and by the morning when I woke up I could see that he had visibly deteriorated.

“Tony and I hope that, if people in the future had those cuddle cots with them when the baby is brought through, then they’ll be preserved much more effectively and it might not be as distressing because I found it really hard when I woke up that morning.

“One of the things where we became really upset was when we had to send him to the morgue, because the thought of sending a baby down to a morgue is pretty daunting.

“These cuddle cots could be used to bypass that so the baby could stay either in the labour ward or go home with the parents if they wanted it to.

“The hospital staff were absolutely amazing; they went above and beyond and did everything that they could to make it as easy as possible. But we feel that adding this to it would better help parents who are going through something like this.

“We hope that we can raise money for more than one cot. We would like to give back to the unit and say thanks for the work that they do, and the fact they’re continuing to do it right now.

“We would also like to get plaques made up to put onto the cots in memory of Anthony, as well as a wee message for anyone that is using them to say that we understand what they’re going through.

“There has been a significant amount of people that have been in touch with us in the past 24 hours that have said they’ve been through it themselves and have agreed that it would make a difference.

“So many people have said that they understand and are there for us if we need to talk which is something I’ve found really helpful because I’ve blamed myself in that we don’t know what happened.

“I’ve gone back over everything and wondered but everyone is saying that that’s how it feels afterwards. So that’s really the reason why we’re doing it.”

Kerry added: “We would like to thank the hospital, the consultants, midwives and nurses that looked after us and anybody that has helped donate memorabilia to the charity Sands for all of the aftercare and items that we received. They were supportive, took the time to explain things to you and didn’t rush you in any way.

“For anybody going through this, my advice would be to just talk. I tried to shut down and blame myself but an amazing amount of people and other women got in touch to offer me support.”

Kerry and Tony, who live near Inchture, plan to lay Anthony to rest at Cairnbrae Natural Burial Ground.

Anyone wishing to donate to their fundraiser can do so by clicking on this link.

Sands, which is the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, was founded in 1978. It aims to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support for as long as they need it.