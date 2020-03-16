‘We will just be happy to get home’: Fife couple stuck on cruise ship off coast of Chile amid coronavirus pandemic

A Fife man marooned on a cruise ship off the coast of Chile said that there has been “no mention of time scale” as he waits for news about when he can disembark.

Robin Cook and his wife Helen, both aged 66, have been travelling on the Celebrity Eclipse when passengers were told on Saturday that the ship had been denied entry to the port of San Antonio in Chile.

The cruise company, Celebrity Cruises, confirmed the port closure in a tweet and said they’re working with the Chilean government “to provide a controlled debarkation plan that would ensure all guests have travel arrangements to leave the country”.

© Shutterstock

Though no one on board has reported being unwell passengers on the ship, which has a capacity of around 3,000, remain stuck and are unsure about when they will be let off.

Speaking from the cruise ship Robin, who works as a concierge for Jenners, said: “There is no mention of time scale at the moment as they’re in talks with all of the authorities.

“We are going to be allowed to refuel and take on supplies, but no one is allowed off.

The port of San Antonio, Chile, is now closed to all cruise ships. Celebrity Cruises is working with government officials to provide a controlled debarkation plan that would ensure all guests have travel arrangements to leave the country. — Celebrity Cruises (@CelebrityCruise) March 15, 2020

“We are being looked after exceptionally well by Celebrity and our Captain Leo gives us an update at least every two hours. They couldn’t be more informative with updates.

“They have given everyone free WiFi and all the bars are now free with plenty of food. They’ve also put on all sorts of different entertainment for guests, making sure everyone is happy.”

Mr Cook, who lives in Inverkeithing, added that they are looking forward to getting home and seeing their family.

“We will just be happy to get home to see our family and our grandchildren.

“There’s certainly no panic here, it’s just frustration. But we couldn’t be being better looked after.”

© Shutterstock

The widespread cruise suspensions came after Chile’s health minister, Jaime Mañalich, announced a ban on cruises docking at the country’s ports, after an 83-year-old British man aboard the Silver Explorer tested positive for the virus.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have been contacted for comment.