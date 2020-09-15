Volunteers ‘shocked’ at fly-tipping mess next to Dundee Black Watch Memorial statue

A prominent Dundee war memorial has become the latest target for fly tippers.

Piles of rubbish were shamelessly dumped beside the Scottish soldier war memorial at the foot of Powrie Brae, just off the A90 into Dundee.

However, two local women decided to take the matter into their own hands and spent yesterday clearing up the mess.

The rubbish was discovered by Mandy Munro while she was out walking.

Mandy was appalled at the state of the grounds and called on the help of her friend Nikki Warwick, who is the community champion at Morrisons in Dundee.

Nikki said: “We were shocked at the mess, particularly as it was at the war memorial.

© Paul Reid

“There was loads of stuff left lying around. I’m the community champion at Morrison so I felt like it was part of my role to help clear this up.

“We went along with my van and took a a couple of loads to the skip.

“Dundee City Council allowed us to take the rubbish to a skip site without having to pay because of what we were doing.”

Nikki added: “It’s so disappointing that people think it is ok to dump rubbish like this.

“It spoils it for everyone and is horrible for people who go along that way to enjoy their walks.

“It seems to have been going on up there for weeks now and the mess was pretty bad.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “So called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the Council has robust procedures to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine for up to £40,000

© Scott Sutherland

“You can report fly tipping on the council website.”

The Black Watch Memorial was erected in memory of 440 men recruited from Dundee and Angus to serve in the Black Watch who died during the Second World War.

It was unveiled in 1959 by the Queen Mother in front of 3000 people,.

The bronze memorial takes the form of a soldier in Black Watch service uniform looking down over the city.