‘We were nowhere near the level we want to get to’: United boss Robbie says side must react after Arbroath defeat

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says his side must react after their 1-0 defeat to Arbroath on Saturday.

The Red Lichties upset the odds at Tannadice, with former Dundee forward Craig Wighton’s goal on 26 minutes earning them a deserved three points.

The Terrors, however, toiled and never got going as they failed to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

And boss Robbie is urging his troops to bounce back and get their title march going again with a win at Alloa next Friday.

“First half lost us the game,” he said.

“We were nowhere near the level we want to get to.

“We gave away a very poor goal. We were two-against-one out wide, let the cross in and didn’t defend it.

“Once you do that, it’s an uphill battle against a team like Arbroath who are very well organised and had something to hang on to.

“It was a disappointing first half but in the second half we worked hard but just never got that final moment to get back into the game.

“We said at the start of the season we’re going to lose games in this league. It’s how you respond after that.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“The last time we got beat we went on a 13-game run, winning 12 on the bounce I think.

“So we just need to react quickly to it.

“We’ve got a game a week on Friday with plenty of time to prepare and get ready for that.

“We need to make sure we get back to winning ways.”

United striker Osman Sow made his return to the starting line-up for the visit of Dick Campbell’s men. However, his afternoon was cut short on 17 minutes as he was stretchered off after turning his ankle.

Declan Glass came on in his place before having to leave the action himself with a head knock.

Sow now faces a period on the sidelines but Glass and fellow-absentees Paul McMullan and Louis Appere’s situations are less serious.

Robbie added: “We changed our shape a bit. We had to take Osman off and put Declan on and they’re two different types of player.

“That’s no excuse, though, we just didn’t pass the ball anywhere near good enough in the first half and gave away a terrible goal. We didn’t react to that until half-time.”