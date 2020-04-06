‘We want to know you are safe’ pleads family of missing Dundee man

The family of missing Dundee man Allan Smeaton have appealed for him to come home.

The 49-year-old was last seen around 3am on Saturday, March 28 in the Whitfield area of Dundee.

In a statement his family said: “Allan, if you are reading this we need you to come home.

“Everyone is missing you, we need to know that you are safe and well. Please make contact with us or the police.

“You’re not in any trouble and we just want to know that you’re safe’.”

Allan is described as white, 5ft 7ins in height and of slim build, with short grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Allan, or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting reference number 2990 of March 28.