‘We want to be hear for another 140 years’: East Craigie JFC celebrate milestone anniversary

After a week of graft, there was nothing shipbuilders in Craigie used to look forward to more than playing football with their mates at the weekend.

So much so that they formed their own team, nicknamed The Shipbuilders, in 1880 and large crowds flocked to watch them take on other local teams such as Dundee Harp, West Craigie and Dundee Old Boys at various locations throughout the city.

Little did they know that they had created what would go on to become the oldest junior football team in Scotland, East Craigie, which this year celebrates its 140th anniversary.

It’s a title which the club has continually fought claim to – others such as Kirkintilloch Rob Roy dispute it by saying their club was founded prior to 1880.

But East Craigie JFC argue that they are the only club to have an unbroken tenure in junior football since formation, even playing through both World Wars when many clubs stopped.

The club was set up off the back of a cricket team made up of employees at Wallace Craigie Works who convinced their boss, known only as Mr Robertson, to buy them equipment.

However strips were so expensive at the time that he suggested they continue to use them after the cricket season finished, by playing football over the winter.

Originally they played as Craigie and decided to include East in their name after the owner of East Craigie Farm gave them some of his land – now Craigie Park – in exchange for a donation.

In 1932 Craigie Park was officially opened with a game against Celtic, bringing more than 8,000 spectators and press.

Andy Malone, the club’s treasurer, said: “That was a big crowd for East Craigie at the time but the crowds grew to more than that as the team got more successful.

“They started to win lots of trophies, one season they had four trophies, which meant they had more money and attracted better players.

“At one point they even considered flying players to a match in Campbelltown, that’s how much money the club had, but they decided to send them on a three day train journey instead.

“That was unheard of in the 1930s, people didn’t even go on holidays and these guys had to take time off their work to go and play a game of football.”

The Shipbuilders build their own clubhouse at Craigie Park and a wall around the ground.

They had bought a house on East Dock Street from the council for five pounds, under the condition that they had to remove it, so they took it apart stone by stone and used the materials to build the wall and clubhouse.

However it sadly burnt down in 1949 when a man broke in, stole a strip to keep himself warm then set fire to the building and handed himself in to police a few days later.

After that tin Nissen huts were used as dressing rooms until the 1960s when the brick clubrooms were built, complete with a large communal bath in each of the team’s changing rooms.

In recent years this clubhouse fell into a state of disrepair when the roof collapsed and in 2016 it looked like the club might be forced to fold.

Willie Lawson, club president, said: “Crowds have got much smaller now, junior football was really big at one time but now we only get about 50 people at the games.

“That size of crowd doesn’t bring in much money and we didn’t have anywhere near enough in the pot to cover the cost of repairing the clubhouse – it was going to cost more than £50k.”

East Craigie was lucky enough to secure £53k worth of funding from Stobswell Forum and Maryfield Regeneration Forum needed to repair the old building and build new hospitality clubrooms.

Work on-site is still ongoing but plans are in place to keep East Craigie at the heart of the community.

Willie said: “When the shipbuilders were here the club was a huge part of the community, everyone from the area came to the games.

“It was an escape from the daily grind and they must’ve had a great camaraderie, working and socialising together.

“We still have that camaraderie at the club but we want to extend it and make the club a real community hub, like it used to be – for everyone not just for football.

“When the new building is compete we plan to offer it out for hire to the extended community for social groups, coffee mornings and anything else it might be needed for.”

In August East Craigie JFC will play in their 140th season and many celebratory events will take place, including an open day and a “double platinum” dinner.

Andy added: “It’s a big achievement that the club has survived for all that time when many others have folded.

“We want to do everything we can to try to keep going for another 140 years and hopefully we have put the foundations in place to make that a reality.”

Players move on to bigger things

East Craigie JFC was a staring ground for many of our country’s players, who then went on to play for bigger teams.

Jimmy Sharp (Dundee, Rangers, Fulham), Archie Taylor (Dundee, West Ham, Barnsley) and Frank Murray (Dundee, West Ham) all began their career at East Craigie.

There was also Alex Gilligan (Dundee, Bolton Wanderers), Will Gilligan (Dundee, Derby County), John Gilligan (Dundee Wanderers, Clyde) and John Malloch (Dundee, Sheffield Wednesday).

Others were G ‘Poodle’ Forbes (Dundee Hibs, St Johnstone), Jimmy Easson (Scotland, Portsmouth, then manager at Portsmouth) and Tommy McAnearney (Dundee).

More recently they had Stuart Petrie (Forfar, Dunfermline, then manager at Montrose) and Bobbie Glennie (ex Dundee) who played with East Craigie on his way out of the game.