‘We want people to feel proud of the city’: Dundee artist creating unique picture book showcasing the city

A Dundee artist is teaming up with her brother to create a unique picture book showcasing the city.

Gillian Gamble and her brother Marc Ferguson, who were born and raised in Charleston, plan to release the book next year.

The picture book, which includes a poem about growing up in Dundee, is designed to shine a spotlight on day-to-day life in the city.

Gillian, 34, said: “We both grew up in Dundee, and the city has transformed a lot.

“We just want to make a book which celebrates that.

“We also wanted to bring together both the touristy things and the little things which you would only notice if you lived in the city.”

The project is still in its early stages, however Gillian, who has already published a similar book about St Andrews, has high hopes.

“I think we just want people who read the book to recognise it as their own city and see themselves in it,” she said. “We want people to feel proud of the city too, and bring a bit of whimsy into their lives.

“My brother and I are writing it together because, despite growing up in the same place together, we do have different takes on Dundee.”

The story book is also inspired by the duo’s grandfather, who often took them on days out and taught them about Dundee.

It’s aimed at both children and adults, with four different sections which show the stages of growing up and living in the town.

Gillian has also based the book’s artwork on various spots across Dundee, with local attractions such as the penguin statues and Magdalen Green serving as inspiration.

She said: “I’ve got at least five times more drawings in my sketchbook than I would ever need to fill the pages.

“When you bring together all the different parts of Dundee there’s plenty of inspiration to be had.

“So many people seem to have had the same kinds of experiences. I like interacting with people because as soon as you draw something you get people telling you stories about what it reminds them of.

“It’s also a souvenir for me, as I get older I forget this stuff and I want to try and remember it.”

Visit Gillian’s website to see some of her work.