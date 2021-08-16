News ‘We urgently need to speak to him’: Husband of woman found murdered in Leeds travels to Scotland by train By Katy Scott August 16, 2021, 3:22 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 4:32 pm Police are trying to track down Mark Barrott. Police say the husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds has travelled to Scotland – and are appealing for the public’s help in tracking him down. Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of the city on Sunday evening. Officers are now trying to trace husband Mark Barrott, 54, as part of their investigation. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe