We needed rest before do-or-die run says Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre believes his team will come back from a fortnight of no games next Saturday for the beginning of a crucial set of matches rested and ready to fight.

Macca and his men fully understand the gravity of the situation they find themselves in, sitting bottom of the Premiership pile, three points behind St Mirren in the play-off spot and seven off ‘safe’ Hamilton Accies with five games remaining to save their skins.

One school of thought after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Aberdeen at Dens Park, the Dark Blues’

seventh defeat on the spin, is it would be good to have a match to focus on this weekend.

However, that is not something Jim subscribes to and believes his boys will be better served having had two weeks to work on things and come up with a great escape plan.

As detailed earlier in the week, Macca reckons that involves the Dee winning four out of their last five fixtures, which will start down the road at St Johnstone next Saturday.

He said: “Sometimes a wee break can be just as good because there’s a refocus then on it being do or die.

“We know exactly what we’ve got to do and we’re going to have to win the majority of our games. It’s that simple.

“The fixtures are out now and we know what’s in front of us and sometimes a couple of days away from each other is not a bad thing, in terms of a bit of freshness.

“We’ve come back ready to work and I’m getting plenty endeavour.

“The boys are trying everything they can and, when you’re in a run like this, every wee thing that goes against you seems to end up in a goal.

“But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, I won’t allow that, we’ve just got to keep at it and keep going. That’s the way we’ll approach it.”

The experienced former Dunfermline, Queen of the South and Ross County boss is all too aware of the pressure he and his lads face.

And he admits they have maybe struggled to cope with that at times but points to the chances they have been creating in recent matches, notably the Dons loss, as cause for optimism entering a vital stretch of clashes.

“Of course we are running out of games and the pressure is on,” he said.

“Crumbling and defending is not the way I’m built so we’ll just attack it, keep trying to do the right things and work as hard as we can and do our homework on the opposition.

“Out of this run there’s been lots of periods within games where we have created chances to score.

“It’s not as if we’re a team that’s never in the game and that’s where we show the players there are bits within the games where, if we can be better in those key moments, we can do it.

“I know I’m a broken record. I’ve said it a lot but I can only tell you what the facts are – and they are the facts.

“I didn’t think the boys were tentative before Aberdeen’s first from the penalty spot but when the goal goes in of course they were.

“That’s just the situation we’re in and that’s what we’ve tried to express to the players.

“We need to keep trying to do the same things and not let the scoreline affect our decision

making because we actually gave Aberdeen a couple of real chances.

“There was slack passing and a bit of desperation to try to do well or do it all yourself and then they break on you.

“They get the second goal but we’ve got to go, we’ve still got to try to make sure we’ve got more bodies in the box and try to score a goal. That’s the lesson we take.”