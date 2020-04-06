‘We need your help right now’: Crowdfunder launched to keep Dundee-based charity Showcase the Street running

A Dundee-based charity which has been providing vulnerable families and young people with support over the past 17 years has launched a fundraiser in an effort to keep its doors open after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Showcase the Street, based at the city’s Manhattan Works, provides dance, arts and sports classes for members of the Tayside community who are affected by poverty and other social issues.

The award-winning charity, which is managed by volunteers, has said that it needs “short-term financial help” in order to survive the next few months.

On Monday, the team behind the charity launched a crowdfunder in an effort to raise £25,000 to secure the future of the cultural hub.

Fergus Storrier, the charity’s chairman, said: “For 17 years, Showcase the Street has sought to bring the very best in dance, sport and technology to Dundee and across Tayside to vulnerable families, young people and communities who struggle due to poverty and wider social issues.

“Right now both the future of Showcase the Street, and the health of our most vulnerable community members is in jeopardy.

“Due to the Covid-19 situation, the closure of the community hub has meant that families and young people are made more isolated and vulnerable. Many people are watching their livelihoods collapse. A lot of people are struggling already. Showcase the Street wants to tackle this situation – but we need your help right now.

“Thousands of people cross our doors every year – footballers, dancers, roller hockey players, fitness groups, community groups, pre-school and social groups, schools, VR players, kids having parties and many more.

“From our income streams and funders we run vital projects which people often don’t see as they blend into what we do.

“Vulnerable families, young people who struggle due to poverty, employability programmes, supporting disability groups, the list is endless yet the difference is massive.

“A lot of our services are income based so that allows us to pay our basics, such as our rent which is quite substantial. Just now, we have no income at all. This fundraiser will be one of the things which would help us.

“I’ve sat all week, hardly slept and wondered how after all this we’d survive and have a Showcase the Street and continue to help people.”

The team will be grateful for any donation they receive but have also pledged to “give something back in return”.

Fergus explained that those who choose to donate a certain amount will be honoured by the group.

Anyone who selects the £25 option will have their contribution recognised in name on the walls of Showcase the Street, by famous graffiti artists Krime Styles and Paco Graff.

Those donating £100 will be granted exclusive use of their virtual reality facility upon its reopening.

And those that choose to contribute £250 will have a special plaque placed on a dedicated honorary wall in the charity’s facility, bearing a short message of your choice.

“It isn’t just about giving us money, there are other things that we’re trying to do as well,” Fergus added.

“If you use Showcase in any way please – and only if you can – help us out at this difficult time.”

The charity’s sporting and arts facility opened in 2014 and includes two indoor sports pitches, dance studios, meeting rooms, a multi sports surface and a coffee shop.

In 2018 the group opened their virtual reality centre, Showcase VR.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking this link.