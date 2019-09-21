‘We need to win’ says Dundee United gaffer Robbie after Ayr disappointment

Robbie Neilson has urged his Dundee United players to embrace the pressure of the favourites tag at Tannadice today.

The Tangerines welcome Angus neighbours Arbroath this afternoon targeting a return to winning ways after defeat to Ayr United last time out.

His side may be odds on to get the better of their part-time opponents but Robbie knows it will be far from easy against Dick Campbell’s League One champions.

In fact, United haven’t beaten the Red Lichties in their last three meetings, two 1-1 draws in the Betfred Cup group stages and a recent 0-0 draw at Tannadice in the Challenge Cup that saw Arbroath push through on penalties.

That clash means Robbie knows what to expect but the Tannadice gaffer insists it will be a completely different game in the Championship.

He said: “We made a few changes that day – as did Arbroath – so it will be two different teams going out there today.

“I would still expect a similar game in that they will try to make it very difficult for us to play by closing down space.

“They can kill the game and make it hard but we have to deal with it.

“It is up to us to go out and win the game because it’s Dundee United at Tannadice and we need to win.”

Robbie also took time to praise today’s opponents and the job done by counterpart Dick Campbell and his twin brother Ian, the Lichties’ assistant manager.

A complete transformation has occurred at Gayfield under the Campbells as they’ve moved up from League Two to the Championship in the space of just three years.

Robbie said: “Dick and Pink (his twin brother Ian) have done a great job down there.

“I watched their game against Partick and they could have been three up at half-time.

“He has won a few promotions in his time and has a wealth of experience.

“Also, when teams get promoted like Arbroath, they change the whole team but he has chosen to go with continuity.

“He has kept a hold of the players who did it for him and those are players with 300 or 400 appearances and know the game.”

There will be no cash gates at the ground for fans, tickets can be purchased using the club’s new online system on the website at dundeeunitedfc.co.uk