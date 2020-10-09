Dundee’s education chief reassures parents over coronavirus fears, ahead of schools returning

Dundee’s education convener vows Covid-19 restrictions will be taken “as seriously as ever” when pupils return from the October break.

Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council’s SNP education convener, has assured parents, staff and pupils they will be safe to return to schools after the holiday, despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases across Scotland in the past few weeks.

He said: “We have things in place at every school to keep pupils and staff safe. We’re cleaning everything properly and ensuring that people in the school wear masks, sometimes we even need to be overly cautious.

“Staff and pupils will still need to do all the things that we were asking them to do when they come hack, and we need to obviously be realistic, there’s still cases of the virus.

“My reassurance to parents, staff and pupils is that we are taking this as seriously as ever.”

The councillor also expressed the importance of keeping students at school, despite restrictions being brought in to other parts of day-to-day life, saying: “We recognise that, for young people, being away from school can be very difficult.

“They miss their friends, and it’s important to get them back to having that normality and structure in their lives.

“It’s also important to get students who are going to be doing exams back in school so that they can focus on working and getting those results that they need.”

While many students have concerns that schools may be unsafe to return to due to rising cases, others have been left more worried about this year’s exam timetable.

Exams for students sitting National 5s in 2021 have already been cancelled, causing many to fear that there will be further cuts to the timetable.

Mr Hunter said: “That is a huge change, and I have a lot of sympathy on the issue as it affects my son, who was supposed to be sitting his National 5 exams this year.

“I think the thing that’s key, at least to me, is that we know earlier where we are, we have an early warning instead of what we had for the last set of exams, which were cancelled in April, basically as they were starting.

“At least we have this decision now so it allows schools and pupils to prepare earlier.

“It is disappointing, because we don’t want to be mucking students about, but it is good to get that early warning which will give schools a chance to prepare.”