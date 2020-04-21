‘We miss you all so much’: Staff at Dundee nurseries send video message to pupils amid lockdown

Staff at nurseries across Dundee are producing uplifting music videos in a bid to raise the spirits of their pupils during the coronavirus lockdown.

Workers at Hill View Nursery School and Woodlea Children’s Centre in Lochee have put together the productions to tell the youngsters that they miss them and urge them to stay safe.

In a message to the pupils, Hill View teacher Paula Duffy said: “We’ve come together as a team remotely to send you all this message. We miss our Hill View family and we can’t wait to be together again in our nursery.

“Remember to keep us updated on Twitter with all your pictures.”

The video shows staff holding up homemade signs reading: “We miss you all so much. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy your time with family.”

Laura Fraser, head teacher at Woodlea, said: “All the ladies from Woodlea have made this video as they would like to tell all their children and families they are missing them and hope they are staying safe. We will hopefully see you all again soon.

“When we all get back to Woodlea we are going to have a big celebration together. Take care everyone and stay safe.”

Staff from the nursery can be seen waving at the camera and displaying a series of rainbow posters encouraging the youngsters to stay safe.

On Saturday, the Tele shared a video from staff at St Andrew’s Primary School performing High School Musical smash hit We’re All in This Together.

Morgan Brisbane, a teacher at the school, said: “It’s really just to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“This has been an extremely tough time for the whole of the St Andrew’s community.

“We hope that all the children enjoy it as much as we did making it and putting it altogether.”

Schools and nurseries across Scotland closed on March 20, in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

And on Sunday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied claims that lockdown restrictions could be lifted next month after several newspapers reported that measures could be relaxed from May 11.

Ms Sturgeon said it was still not possible to say when schools in Scotland would reopen.

She said that all decisions must be “solidly based and not premature”.