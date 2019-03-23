WE MEAN BUSINESS: Dundee Pensioners Forum take Axe the Shower Tax fight to council

Dundee pensioners have vowed to continue their fight to force the city council to axe the shower tax.

A deputation from Dundee Pensioners Forum met with council officers on Thursday to ask for the shower charge to be abolished.

The forum pressed for answers from the council’s head of neighbourhood services, Elaine Zwirlein, telling her they did not believe enough information was being given to tenants.

The Tele launched its own campaign last month to axe the tax after being told numerous council tenants are paying up to £10 per week for having a shower.

About 2,000 residents are forced to pay the charge every week, netting the council as much as £6 million over the last 12 years.

Pensioner forum members are to decide whether to withhold part of their rent in their fight to get the tax abolished.

Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh said: “We asked Ms Zwirlein to clarify several aspects surrounding the imposition of the shower service charge. We believe there has not been enough clarity or information to tenants about it.

“We are prepared to give her a week to provide answers before we decide what action to take to get this tax axed.

“We suggested compromises to her, including tenants removing their old showers and putting in their own, ending the need to pay a service charge to the council.

“We appreciate this is a work in progress but we will be continuing with this campaign for as long as it takes.”

The council consulted tenants ahead of February’s rent increase. Had tenants opted for the higher cost hike, the shower charge would have been phased out, according to council chiefs.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We have agreed to continue discussions with the Pensioners Forum, along with our tenants and explore options for consideration at a future meeting.”