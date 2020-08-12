‘We lost a lot’: Angus farmers left distraught after fire rips through barn

An Angus farming family have been left counting the costs after their 650 sq ft barn burst into flames.

Douglas Smith, owner of Fallaw Farm in Inverkeilor, said his business had been “significantly impacted” by the fire, which leaves him thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Mr Smith believes the fire was started deliberately in the barn, although both Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland have yet to confirm whether an investigation has been launched.

The blaze destroyed 500 bales of hay stored in the building, along with a tractor and other farming equipment.

Mr Smith, 53, said: “We lost a lot. Obviously, it had a significant impact on us.

“We ended up losing a bailer and a tractor, and those obviously aren’t cheap bits of kit.”

Flames were seen ripping through the barn at around 10.45pm on Saturday night.

It quickly engulfed the building, forcing Douglas and his family to herd their cattle away to safety.

Many witnessed the incident, with Tayside Fire and Rescue receiving 23 separate calls throughout the evening.

“It doesn’t surprise me that so many people phoned the emergency services as we’re right on top of a hill and everyone can see it,” Douglas said.

“Our neighbours were actually the first to notice it and called us.

“The fire brigade were very fast, they were brilliant.”

Despite the financial impact the fire could have, Douglas said his family have been blown away by the support they have received from those in the community.

“I want to thank folk for all the texts and phone calls with support that we’ve had,” he said.

“My phone has gone mental and it has been people I don’t even know.

“It’s very, very humbling and we do appreciate it.”

The Smith family have asked anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch with the authorities.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue confirmed officers attended the incident.

She said: “On Saturday night we received a call at 22:59 that a barn containing 500 bales of hay, a tractor and a grain drier had caught on fire.

“We then received a further 23 calls.

“Two main jets, one ground monitor, one g-tech tablet and one water carrier were all used to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message was passed at 9:03am the next day.”

A police spokesman added: “We were called around 11.10pm on Saturday August 8 to a report of a fire at a farm in Inverkeilor as we assisted colleagues from the SFRS.”