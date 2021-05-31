‘We laughed and cried together’: Funds raised in memory of Broughty Ferry mum who lost battle with cancer

Five women who met in Maggie’s Dundee 16 years ago have taken on a fundraising challenge in memory of their late friend who died after a battle with cancer.

Arlene Fenton, from Broughty Ferry, died on March 24 at Roxburgh House, aged 55 and left behind her husband Richard, an auctioneer, and two sons, Craig, 20, and Mark, 24.

Her five friends, all of whom she met while undergoing cancer treatment at Maggie’s, decided they wanted to do something in her memory.

Susan Mitchell, 53, from Dundee, along with Eileen Hamilton, from Cumbernauld, Janice Sinclair, from Carnoustie, Pam Smith, from Tayport and Pauline Warsop, from Gauldry, walked 500,000 steps during the month of May, managing to raise hundreds of pounds for charity in the process.

‘We have laughed and cried together’

Susan said: “We all became close in the early days of our cancer diagnoses when we met up at Maggie’s Centre, where we were going for support.

“We have laughed together and cried together, had our children, had sleepovers and shared each other’s journeys.

“Most of us are doing pretty well but we were devastated in March when Arlene lost her own brave battle with cancer.

“Arlene was an amazing fundraiser and she was an incredible fighter. She poured her heart and soul into fundraising and used to do so much, even organising a fashion show that she got Lorraine Kelly along to.”

Charity champion

In the years after her breast cancer diagnosis over a decade ago, Arlene managed to raise over £250,000 for Maggie’s Centre and other cancer charities.

“We decided we wanted to do something in Arlene’s memory and to carry on her fundraising,” Susan added.

“We took on a walking challenge and throughout May we have walked 500,000 steps.

“Some of the money we have raised will be used to treat the staff at Roxburghe House.

“They care for so many people affected by cancer with dignity and respect and they looked after our Arlene. ”

The women all came together in Dundee on Sunday for the final leg of the steps challenge.

And fittingly, they finished the walk at Roxburghe House, where they gave small gift bags to the nurses and staff.

Susan said: “Arlene was such a strength and inspiration to many and was very loved by all who knew her.”

Husband Richard’s thanks

So far the women’s efforts have raised £550 of their £600 target and they are still hopeful to bring in more money.

Arlene’s husband Richard said: “It’s great that Arlene’s friends have come together and wanted to do something in her memory.

“I saw for myself over the years how well the staff at Roxburghe House looked after Arlene and when the time is right I too want to do something to thank them for that.

“Arlene was involved in a lot of fundraising over the years for cancer charities and it is appropriate that her friends are doing this.”

To donate to the fundraiser click here.