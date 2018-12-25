WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE: Police expect to charge 23 youths after Dundee Railway Station rammy

Twenty-three teenage boys are set to be charged in connection with a major rammy at Dundee Railway Station that left one man with a head injury.

Some of those connected with the incident have already been charged by police.

And the Tele has learned that the remainder were to be charged on Christmas Eve.

It follows ugly scenes at the station at around 5.45pm on Friday as large amounts of commuters were trying to travel home.

The injured man was left bleeding following the alleged attack and ran into a nearby pub for help.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that following a large disturbance at Dundee railway station on Friday evening, a total of 23 youths aged 14-17 from Dundee, Perth and Invergowrie have been identified as being involved.

“A number have already been charged for their involvement and those who haven’t yet, will be in due course.”

Police received a large number of 999 calls after the trouble broke out.

A full scale emergency response was launched with three police vans, seven police cars and two ambulances racing to the scene.

A large group of youths, who allegedly attacked the man, are reported to have run off after police arrived.

One witness said: “When I went outside I saw one man being kicked by a large group of people. He ran into the Club Bar with blood dripping from his nose.

“He was helped inside and cleaned up. It looked like his nose could have been broken.

“He was checked over by paramedics at the scene.

“It looked like the youths who attacked him ran off when the police and ambulance arrived.”

Another witness said: “I was driving past the railway station when I saw quite a lot of teenage boys running across the road in various directions.

“There were a huge amount of police cars and vans parked outside the station but no police officers could be seen.

“I was told later that there had been a huge rammy inside the station involving a large number of teenage boys.”

Police maintained a visible presence in the area throughout the rest of the evening.