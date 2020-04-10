‘We know what an incredible service the hospital provides’: Nurse at Ninewells sings heartfelt song encouraging people to stay home

A nurse at Ninewells Hospital has written a heartfelt song encouraging people to stay at home, as the health board continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

David Brown, a nurse on the orthopaedic ward at the hospital, wrote and recorded the song earlier this week.

Posted online by David’s wife Ashley Brown, the video has received over 900 likes and shares.

My husband just went to the kitchen and recorded this…How good is it?! Thought I would share with you all. Haha even though I don’t have permission from him yet😂😳🙈Feel free to share and spread your appreciation of our NHS workers and many others doing their bit to save lives and keep the country going 💗#nhs #savinglives #husbandisanurse Posted by Ashley Brown on Wednesday, 8 April 2020

David, from Newbigging, said: “I work in orthopaedics at Ninewells with an unbelievable team, but I’m sure the ortho family get annoyed by my constant singing.

“It was Wednesday night after work I just decided to sit down with the iPad and record it to see how it sounded and never thought any more of it until Ashley told me she’d shared it online and people were starting to share it.

“I’m a big fan of Billy Joel, so it was easy to change the lyrics from a classic like Piano Man to fit the current situation we find ourselves in.

“I’m glad it has had so many shares, the more shares the better as it means the message is getting further to give everyone a reminder to stay in their home and save lives. It really is that simple.

“I am so proud to be a part of NHS Tayside. It deserves an unbelievable amount of credit for the constant hard work and pressure it faces on a daily basis.

“To every single person working up and down the country to ensure we can carry on with this thing called life, I just want to say thank you.”

Ashley added: “He’s always picking up his guitar and singing around the house.

“It was just too good not to share. I thought the recording really captured the message of ‘Stay at Home’.

“All NHS staff, teachers and other key workers are working very hard under difficult circumstances to keep everything going and I’m sure the lyrics will resonate with them all.

“I don’t think he would ever have shared it himself but it was definitely worth it to remind everyone of this very important message and spread our appreciation of these workers.

“Myself and Hugo, our one-year-old son, are very proud of the work he and his colleagues do every day and not just during these times.

“Our son was born three months premature and we know first hand what an incredible service the hospital provides.”

The video was also shared by NHS Tayside, who thanked him for writing the song.