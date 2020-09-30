The dad of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant suspects his “nightmare will continue” even if his son is found.

The distraught father paid a visit on Tuesday to Whitehill Industrial Estate where human remains were discovered on Sunday, a mile from the Bryants’ family home.

The 23-year-old was last seen at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in November 2013.

Allan Bryant senior said: “I had to get out of the house and I drove around for a bit before I came to the police cordon.

“Being here is difficult – it’s really hard.

“I couldn’t bring myself to come before and I won’t be back.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

He added: “We’ve been through this around a year ago when we were told remains had been found. On that occasion it obviously turned out not to be Allan.

“We are really are hoping this is Allan, we can’t go through this again.”

Allan said he had to simply let police “get on with their job” of identifying the remains, but so far he had been told little information.

“They have told me they won’t be in touch too much until they have something definite to tell us,” he said.

“They haven’t even told me if it is male or female remains.

“I don’t know what they have found yet. They have said they will be relying on dental and DNA results.

© SYSTEM

“All the work is currently going on at the scene then once they have completed what they have to do the last thing that will happen is that the remains will be removed.

“They have said that it would take a couple of days at the scene.”

Police have been in contact with other local families, including the family of Kenneth Jones – who vanished from Glenrothes, aged 18, in 1998.

Mr Bryant said that if the remains did turn out to be his son he could think of no reason why Allan would have gone to the industrial estate voluntarily.

“If it is him then the next thing we have to face is how he died,” he said.

“If he died of natural causes then we can take him home and bury him.

“However if, as I suspect, there are signs of foul play and he was murdered then the nightmare continues for us.”

He added: “What I do know is that the remains are inside a derelict single storey building.

“Why would the remains be inside there? If he had come here that night because he was drunk or something you would think he was more likely to have been outside not inside a building.”

© SYSTEM

Allan said that after his son went missing he scoured the woodland and golf course nearby but obviously had no access to any of the buildings on the industrial estate.

He said: “I know this area very well, I grew up here and so did Allan.”

Since word broke about the discovery the Bryant family have been inundated with calls and messages from well wishers.

“Almost too many,” said Allan. “Right now this is an ongoing nightmare and we don’t know when it will end.

“It is absolutely horrendous. We just want to know if this is our son but we are very mindful that if it is not our son then it is someone else’s loved one.”