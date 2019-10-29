‘We hope David is at peace now:’ Family pay tribute to man whose body was found near railway tracks in Dundee

The family of a man whose body was found near railway tracks have paid tribute to their “loving” son and brother.

David Jenkins was reported missing on Wednesday October 16 after the alarm was raised by his family.

Searches took place, before Police Scotland cordoned off a section of the railway line the following day between Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

The family, including David’s mother June, were left “devastated” after his personal belongings were found nearby.

David’s older sister Lisa Webster has thanked members of the public who had helped in the bid to trace the 22-year-old.

© Supplied

Lisa revealed the former St John’s High School pupil had battled with his mental health in the past.

The triplet had been described as the “quiet one” in the family, with Lisa saying his voice was heard when it needed to be.

She said: “We are all absolutely devastated. David had gone out to the bank and hadn’t returned.

“I speak on behalf of the family and we can’t thank the public enough for sharing the appeal.”

David was born along with brother Dalton and sister Demi in Glasgow following a police escort from Ninewells Hospital.

He had attended St Joseph’s Primary before moving on to St John’s High School in Dundee.

Lisa added: “He was always very into computer games and went on to college to study computing.

“He was so loving towards his family.

“We hope David is at peace now.”

The family is now looking to give David the “best send-off”.

Lisa said: “To cover the cost of the funeral and the expenses, we have set up a Go Fund Me page.”

More than £900 has been donated in a short space of time, with the family looking to raise more than £4,000.

Hundreds of people have offered their condolences to the family online. One user wrote: “Sending you all love and strength at this worst time in your lives.

“Heartbroken for you all. Rest in peace David.”

Anyone wishing to donate can go online to the gofundme.com/f/remembering-david-jenkins page.