‘We have to roll our sleeves up’ says Dundee United’s Mark Connolly

Mark Connolly says Dundee United have to “roll their sleeves up and deal with it” when met by a physical challenge like the one Inverness Caley Thistle brought on Sunday.

But he’s urged his team-mates to get the ball down and play when they get the chance.

The Highland outfit out-fought the Tangerines at Tannadice and deservedly booked their place in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

A disappointment Connolly says United have to put behind them before facing Partick Thistle in a big league game this weekend.

He said: “We weren’t ourselves on Sunday.

“We didn’t really create as many chances as we have been recently.

“Inverness are a very big team, physical – we dealt with it at times, other times we didn’t and we were utterly disappointed on Sunday night but we have to move on.

“Of course we would have enjoyed a trip to Hampden, not just for the players but the football club and the fans, for everyone involved at the club.

“However, now our target is to get to the top league and we have 10 games where we have to do as well as we can in all of them to push and get promoted.

“Every game in this league is a tough game, physical and direct, but we need to roll our sleeves up and deal with it.

“On the other hand, when we get the chance to play we need to play football.”