‘We had to watch my mum pass away through the window’ – Dundee family share pain of OAP’s final days during lockdown

The family of an OAP who died without them by her side have shared their agony after they had to watch her final days through the window of her care home.

Margaret Peters, from Lochee, who did not have coronavirus, died at Clement Park Care Home aged 97 on May 12.

Due to the current pandemic, owners Balhousie Care Group has suspended visits until the lockdown is lifted.

This meant that Mrs Peters’ family had to watch as carers held her hands because they were unable to go into the room themselves.

Mrs Peter’s daughter, Hilary Kerr said: “It was heartbreaking having to watch through a window as other people held my mum’s hand during her end-of-life care.

“It should have been us that were doing that. This was just a horrible situation to be in.

“We were literally watching her final hours through a window. I think she could hear us but because of her poor eye sight she couldn’t see us.”

The family has raised concerns with the owners because of the measures that were in place, however, the home has said that it was forced to take a “difficult decision” for safety reasons.

Granddaughter Kelly Ross has also contacted Shona Robison, Dundee East MSP, and Health Minister Jeane Freeman.

And Kelly praised the staff for ensuring her gran wasn’t alone before she died.

She added: “It was them who made this situation bearable as they did the comforting, hand holding and caring that my mum and I should have been allowed to do for my gran.”

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said: “Our deepest condolences are with Margaret’s family on her passing.

“We appreciate how emotional and trying these last weeks have been for them and for all of our residents and relatives.

“Our decision to restrict visits to our care homes was not taken lightly.

“As tough a decision as this was, we are in no doubt that our policy on visitations has been a major factor in minimising cases of coronavirus in our homes.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to residents and relatives for their support and patience during this lockdown period, which has been stressful for everyone.”