Nostalgia

VIDEO: We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era Launch Event

By DC Thomson Shop
June 1, 2021, 4:21 pm
© Supplied by DCT MediaHampden crowd
Hampden crowd during a Scotland versus England match, 1946.

Warm-up for Scotland’s summer exploits with the special launch event for We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era.

Featuring Sports Writer, Calum Woodger, and author, Steve Finan, tune in for a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Discussing the best and worst times for the Scotland national team, Calum and Steve also highlight iconic players, matches, and managers, starting all the way back in the 1920s…

5 Featured Photos from the Archives

Billy Bremner © Supplied by DCT Media
Billy Bremner, Scotland Captain, protests with referee, Ken Burns, 1973. An own goal from Derek Johnstone decided the match that day, Brazil winning 1-0.
Joe Jordan © Supplied by DCT Media
Joe Jordan heads Scotland’s opener against Czechoslovakia, 1977.
John Greig © Supplied by DCT Media
John Greig scored the only goal in a World Cup qualifier against Italy in 1965 at Hampden. Here, Greig is pictured being lifted by his teammates at the end of the match.
The ‘Wembley Wizards’ © Supplied by DCT Media
The ‘Wembley Wizards’ reunion in 1958. Thirty years earlier, the team defeated England at Wembley, 1-5.

Enjoy the book

