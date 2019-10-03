‘We find it extremely distressing to be here in this situation today’: Thomas Cook staff in Dundee speak out at support event

A support event has been held for devastated Thomas Cook employees in Dundee.

Employees from stores across Dundee and Perth attended the meeting held today at Unite the Unions Dundee branch on Blackness Road to find out about legal assistance, as well as back to work advice and more.

The collapse of the travel giant was announced on September 23 with more than 22,000 jobs lost, 9,000 of them in the UK alone.

Kathryn Bissell, from the Dundee branch read out a pre-prepared statement, she said: “We find it extremely distressing to be here in this situation today.

“We had no idea whatsoever our company was to go into liquidation on the early hours of Monday 23 September.

“We prayed for a miracle and fought for our customers in the UK and overseas until the bitter end. We have all been very badly let down by our senior management, who continue to tell us it was business as usual and we would pull through this period most definitely.

“The support and care our branch has received from customers over the last 11 days has been nothing short of exceptional, and we thank you all for your compassion and kindness. You have been absolutely amazing. We are a family and our customers are our friends and we hope to see you all again very very soon.”

Dougie Macguire, regional coordinating officer of Unite said: “We are here to try and help the Thomas Cook employees who through this disastrous scenario, clearly they must be as shocked and stunned as we are and we are providing them with all sorts of legal advice, employment advice and financial advice.

“We have had lots of employees come to us, we are trying to manage that through giving as many opportunities as possible for workers to come along to these meetings. There is another one tomorrow afternoon in our Edinburgh office, so anybody whose not managed to get along to Glasgow or Dundee could maybe catch up tomorrow afternoon in Edinburgh.

“We will be providing advice on how they can find or hopefully attempt to find new jobs but we will be talking them through the process where they can try and claim back some of the unpaid wages, some money that they may have lost because nobody was given any notice that they were going to be dismissed so there is a payment for that.

“But it depends on the individuals contact because all payments are capped, so some people will never reclaim what they have already potentially lost in wages.”

David Lawson regional officer for Unite added: “People are beginning to realise that Unite can help them and we will help them.”