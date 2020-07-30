‘We explored all options’: DunDee 80s event at Slessor Gardens cancelled

The DunDee 80s concert, due to take place on August 30, has been cancelled.

Promoters LHG Events have today announced that the concert, which was to be held in Slessor Gardens, will no longer be going ahead, following guidelines issued by the Scottish Government.

The ’80s festival line-up was due to include Marc Almond, Heather Small, Roland Gift, The South and Fiction Factory, who were reforming with their first performance in Dundee.

Ticket holders have now been advised that they will receive a full refund and will be contacted directly by their ticket agent.

Liz Doogan Hobbs, CEO of LHG Events, said: “We had hoped that DunDee 80s would bring us all together to celebrate the final days of summer.

“We are in full agreement with the guidelines issued by the Government and the safety of all ticket purchasers and our teams delivering the events for Dundee remain our only priority at this time.

“We explored all options and waited as long as possible to see if the situation would change, as I know we are all hoping daily and we would like to thank you for your patience during this time.

“Sadly we’ll all have to put the leg warmers, visors and neon back in the loft for the time being.

“I would also like to thank Dundee City Council for their continued support in these unprecedented times. We’ll be back in 2021 with another great concert programme.”