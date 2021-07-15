‘We even have a unicorn’: Glamis Castle carriage driving event will deliver equine excellence this weekend

Power, precision and grace in the magnificent setting of Glamis Castle will offer equine fans a stunning spectacle this weekend.

In the return of ‘carriages at the castle’, the ancient landmark will see horses and drivers from throughout Britain back in Angus for the Attelage de Tradition which had become a highly-anticipated annual tradition prior to the pandemic.

The sport – a favourite of the late Duke of Edinburgh – uses carriages built more than 70 years ago and involves participants in a series of competitions.