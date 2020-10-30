Toy appeal volunteers say they expect to have to help even more children than normal this Christmas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those behind the annual Angus Toy Appeal are getting ready for a busy festive period and are about to begin packing up donations for children who would otherwise go without this Christmas.

This year the organisers have also set up an Amazon Wish List and a JustGiving page for those who want to donate but are not able to leave their home.

Sharon Spink, chairwoman of the Angus Toy Appeal, said: “We are going ahead as normal and following all the government guidelines for coronavirus and we have some nice new premises this year on Arbroath High Street.

“We are expecting to be busier than ever – last year we gave toys to 1,800 children but it will be even higher this Christmas.

“Referral forms are emailed out all over Angus to schools, health visitors, social workers, women’s aid, food banks and Barnardo’s and they get back to us with children who need some support.

“We bag up some toys and then these children get something lovely to open up on Christmas morning.

“We hope we get a lot of support because we have not been able to do any fundraising this year and we don’t know how busy donations will be so we might need to reduce what we put into the bags.

“Last year we got a late referral on December 23 for a bag of toys and the person who picked it up was away to go and pick up some food for this family.

“I dread to think what it will be like this year, it is so sad and we want to do what we can.”

She added: “There are donation boxes all over Angus and people can put in new gifts, books and toiletries.

“We also have an Amazon Wish List and a JustGiving page for people who don’t want to go out to the shops but still want to be able to do something.

“There are about half as many donation boxes this year because a lot of places didn’t want to take them and we can’t put them out to offices because people are working from home.

“Although we take donations all year round we want to get them in as soon as possible this year because we don’t know what coronavirus restrictions will happen.

“We are starting to pack some bags on Monday as well to give out to people in case we go back into lockdown.”

Those who want to get involved in the Angus Toy Appeal can contact them on angustoyappeal@gmail.com or call 07783426770.