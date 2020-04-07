‘We don’t want people risking bringing it in’: Village’s plea to Dundee residents to stay out during pandemic

Locals in a village to the north of Dundee have asked people to stay away during the coronavirus crisis after a “torrent” of visitors poured in during nicer weather at the weekend.

Bridgefoot was said to be overwhelmed with people from areas of Dundee such as Downfield and Kirkton entering the rural area during sunnier spells.

John Irvine, secretary of Strathmartine Community Council and a resident of Bridgefoot, says locals feel powerless to stop it – and has called on those approaching the area to consider others when getting exercise.

“I’ve put some notices up but there’s not much I can do about it,” he said.

“I think it’s people coming from Downfield and Kirkton, coming down this way because it’s a good place for a walk – but it isn’t good for us.

“We’re all staying at home, with volunteers getting shopping and medicine via the Strathmartine Village Newsletter group on Facebook.

“The village has been pretty safe so far and we don’t want people risking bringing it in and possibly infecting someone.”

Michelle Hunter, who rents land on which to keep her horses, says she counted over 20 people in a short space of time at the weekend, many of whom were travelling in groups.

“The villagers here don’t want everybody dropping in from the outside,” she said.

“One woman I know here says she couldn’t get out with her dog because she was worried about the number of people outside.

“There are people here not going out the door.”

Michelle, who lives in Stobswell, has additional problems relating to her donkey Esau, Shetland pony Fudge and horses Odin and Hemera.

Those who have descended on Bridgefoot have taken to approaching her animals, often coming into contact with fences and feed boxes, which could potentially harbour the virus for hours, if not days.

They are also feeding them bread and vegetables which are not part of the four-legged troupe’s selective diets, putting them at risk of health issues.

Michelle’s last horse, Velvet, was recently put down at the age of 20 after being overfed with bread.

She added: “The government is saying walk locally but a lot of people are coming in from elsewhere.

“It’s been tough for me, as I usually have my grandson with me two or three nights a week. I can’t see them because it would just upset us.

“I’m missing my grandchildren by staying safe while these people are out putting everyone at risk by not staying close to home. It’s not right.”

Beth Whiteside, SNP councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaws, has pleaded with locals to be considerate when taking their daily exercise during the pandemic.

“This is a wider problem at the moment – people trying to get out and not staying close to home,” she said.

“People need to be considerate of other people’s space and take the advice of the Scottish Government and try to be respectful and follow the rules. It’s for everyone’s benefit.

“The aim is to get the restrictions raised when it’s safe to do so. The more people comply with them the quicker it will happen.”

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, divisional commander for Tayside, said: “The fair weather we experienced over the weekend may have prompted people to leave their homes and travel to other areas unnecessarily, and we will monitor the situation moving forward to make sure that people are not placing themselves or others at risk.

“As we approach the Easter weekend, I would again reiterate the importance of complying with these instructions so that together we can limit the impact on the NHS and save lives. “