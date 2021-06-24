A student caught sending sexual messages to a man he thought was a girl of 13 has been placed on supervision.

Veera Moturi told the “child” he loved her and sent sexually explicit images to her.

The 25-year-old was caught by police at Dundee Railway Station after officers were flagged down by James Doyle, a vigilante “paedophile hunter” Moturi had been speaking to.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the offences were committed just days after Moturi entered the UK on a student visa from India.

Moturi told police after being arrested: “We don’t have this nonsense in India.

“What is the age of consent here? Is it 16?

“I didn’t force her. If she says it’s OK we can be friends.”

On Thursday, Moturi was placed on a community payback order with a conduct requirement restricting his internet access.

Sent images to decoy account

Mr Doyle posed as “Lucie Reilly” on social media site Skout.

Moturi continued to engage with “Lucie” on WhatsApp, even after he became aware of her apparent young age.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said previously: “The accused asked her if she knew anything about love or marriage and she said no.

“He said they share responsibilities and the man should take care of the woman and after marriage there can be a close physical relationship.

“The accused asked where she was staying and for her house number.”

Moturi sent a selfie and told “Lucie” she could sleep with him at his home in Edinburgh.

He later sent images of adults having sex, as well as saying she was “cute” and that he loved her.

‘It’s not for anything sexual’

Moturi, of Oxgangs Drive, Edinburgh, later contacted the account from Dundee Railway Station and sent an image of the station concourse.

Mr Doyle was in the area and flagged down a police van to make officers aware of the circumstances.

Moturi was traced and said: “It’s not for anything sexual.”

He pled guilty to attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with a child between January 5 and 9 2020 in Edinburgh and Dundee.

The court heard how Moturi was studying for a master’s at Napier University.

Sheriff George Way placed Moturi on a community payback order with a conduct requirement and six months of supervision.

He was placed on the sex offender’s register for the same period.