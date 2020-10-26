We deserved all three points against Dundee says ‘devastated’ Morton boss David Hopkin

David Hopkin was “devastated” to see his side fall to a 1-0 defeat against Dundee on Saturday saying Morton deserved not just a point but all three at Dens Park.

A fast start from the Dark Blues saw Celtic loanee Jonathan Afolabi fire in within five minutes and the home side looked like pressing on to extend their lead.

Ton, though, grew into the contest and Hopkin was disappointed to see his side come away with nothing after late chances for Markus Fjortoft and Aidan Nesbitt.

Hopkin said: “We switched off four minutes into the game, let the ball come into the box and it was a great finish.

“After that, I thought we controlled the whole game. You saw a team that was organised, wanted to play football and the back five were different class from set-plays. We dealt with everything they had.

“When we went down to 10 men, you couldn’t tell which team had 10 men.

“We should have scored, Gary Oliver and Nesbitt when they came on and Markus Fjortoft has a free header and should score.

“I thought we looked the better team, we looked fitter, we looked organised and caused Dundee problems.

“I’m devastated we got beat because I don’t think we even deserved a draw, I think we deserved three points.

“Dundee looked out on their feet at the end and if we had got one I think we’d have gone on to win the game.”

Chasing an equaliser, Morton’s cause wasn’t helped by former Dundee United forward Robbie Muirhead picking up two yellow cards within seconds for continued dissent.

Hopkin, though, wasn’t happy with the reaction from Dundee players and staff.

“It was poor,” he added.

“It was a throw-in to us with the linesman two yards away but Robbie shouldn’t react.

“You’ve got players and coaching staff from Dundee shouting for a second yellow which I thought was really poor. It’s a situation where I wouldn’t do that to any other club so I don’t see why they did it to our player.

“It makes the referee take the decision to send Robbie off.”