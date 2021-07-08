‘We did it!’: Angus family celebrates as east coast powerline architects go back to the drawing board

An Angus family are celebrating after electricity giant SSEN withdrew plans to build a powerline over their camping eco-business.

Kate Latham and her family feared the 132kV line, linking Brechin and Tealing, would devastate their Greenhillock Glamping business — Angus’ first eco-campsite.

Campers pitch tents on the five acre site at Kirkbuddo near Forfar around a large wildflower meadow while using compost toilets and solar-powered showers.

Kate runs the site with partner Stig and her parents.

She said: “We are delighted and relieved to learn that our beautiful site is no longer under threat from SSEN’s proposal to locate overbearing energy pylons on our precious meadows.”

Angus powerline plans ‘on hold’

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have put the wider project on hold. The company has scrapped a second round of public consultation initially scheduled for September.

The company consulted on three main routes for the powerline to cut across Angus earlier this year.

An SSEN spokesperson confirmed route option one, which would have affected Greenhillock, is no longer under consideration if the plans do return.

“A 25-year long rewilding project and beloved holiday destination for hundreds of families has been spared from destruction,” Kate added.

“There are no words to describe our gratitude to the thousands of Greenhillock Pioneers.

“They emailed, petitioned and even wrote protest songs in support of ‘Reject Route One’. We did it!”

More than 1,000 people from across Scotland signed a petition to save the campsite.

SSEN Transmission plans a replacement 132kV Angus powerline running down the east coast from west of Aberdeen to Tealing, north of Dundee.

The plans mention 27m steel lattice structures running along the powerline route.

SSEN consulted on the plans earlier this year.

The company wants to build the powerline to bring renewable energy generated in the north east into the national grid.

‘Grave concerns’ remain over Angus forest

Powerline route option two would cut through Montreathmont Forest, outside Brechin.

Woodland Trust Scotland sent SSEN a written objection. It expressed “grave concerns” over the destruction of ancient trees.

Jillian Donnachie is communications and development manager at the trust.

She said the powerline could have a “potential detrimental impact to several areas of ancient woodland”.

“In this period of pause we will seek to engage with SSEN to ensure there is no loss of irreplaceable ancient woodland and protection for a veteran Scots pine tree.

“These woodlands are important carbon stores and havens for wildlife. Scotland’s planning system must do more to protect them.”

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson thanked everyone “who took the time to share their feedback during the consultation”.

“This feedback is informing the next stage of the development. This is technical assessments and analysis and a review of the optioneering.

“Decisions on the East Coast 132kV upgrade project are going on hold until these assessments and reviews are concluded.

“We hope to have an update on the project in the New Year.”

She said the consultation period had closed but the company are still keen to hear from anyone interested in discussing the project.