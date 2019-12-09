We deserved more says Dark Blues boss McPake

Dundee boss James McPake says his side “deserved more” from their trip to Arbroath after their run without a win extended to four matches.

The Dark Blues fell further behind the top teams in the Championship as they had to come from behind to earn a point at a windswept Gayfield.

The first half saw the home side create a number of chances before Bobby Linn curled in a beauty on 37 minutes.

Dundee got themselves level through Kane Hemmings’ fine header on 61 minutes and could have gone on to win it with opportunities late in the game.

James was pleased to see his side show “heart” in the second period but accepts they need to show more to get back to winning ways.

He said: “We challenged them at half-time that we needed to see more – and a bit of character.

“We came into this one on the back of three defeats and to go in 1-0 down at half-time after being questioned, they showed that character.

“Is it enough? No, because we didn’t win the game.

“We challenged the players and they were better second half.

“On the basis of the second-half chances I think we deserved more.

“We had a couple of clear-cut ones but they were the better team in the first half, no doubt about that.

“It was much of a muchness first half but they posed more threat to our goal. In the second half we had by far the better chances.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t come away with a win.

“Danny Johnson was unlucky with a couple of shots and we threatened them late in the game.

“We just needed a bit more to win the game – I think if we had, nobody would have moaned.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, meanwhile, said goalscorer Linn is as important to his team as a certain Ballon d’Or winner is to his.

A grinning Campbell said: “As for Linn’s goal, Messi would be happy with that!

“You knew he was capable of doing that. Bobby empties dustbins every day and he is as enthusiastic as a 15-year-old kid.

“He is a great player and a great influence at this club.

“He is a really popular guy at Arbroath.”

The share of the spoils sees Dundee remain two points behind the play-off spots with Arbroath a point back. The Red Lichties can jump into the top four with a win at Ayr tomorrow, however.