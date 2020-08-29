‘We continue to lose too many people every year from overdose’ – Vigil held in Dundee for drug deaths victims

A sombre ceremony has taken place to remember those who have lost their lives to overdose as campaigners said Dundee’s drugs death toll remained far too high.

Friends and family of those who have died, recovering addicts, and charity workers attended the vigil yesterday ahead of International Overdose Day on Monday.

They gathered at Tayview Allotments to light candles and display crosses in an event organised by charity, We Are With You, formerly Addaction.

The charity also organised a new mural on the wall of the Boomerang Centre building in Kemback Street to commemorate the day.

The events came as Dave Barrie, of the charity, said that there had been no significant reduction in the number of overdoses in Dundee during lockdown.

However he said that they had remained steady so there was cause for some optimism given the initial fears that the restrictions would lead to more deaths.

He said: “Every year we come together to remember our loved ones lost through overdose. This year is even harder due to the pandemic.

“This year we are placing our crosses and having a small remembrance.

“We continue to lose too many people every year from overdose. Services, families and the community are all trying their hardest to stop this devastating loss from happening.

“We continue to support, educate and provide Naloxone to as many people who are at risk as we can.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Dave said the event was about ensuring that everyone who has died did not simply become another grim statistic.

He added: “Every single person was a family member, often young parents themselves, none of whom set out to become addicted to drugs or die from overdose.

“Dundee continues to have high levels of overdoses and although the vast majority are not fatal, tragically some are.”

Dundee’s Alcohol and Drugs Partnership was also represented at the vigil and said that the city’s crisis could be overcome.

Simon Little, independent chairman, said: “Over the last year the support available to those who have had a non-fatal overdose has improved significantly.

“Dundee must strive daily to tackle the underlying conditions that fuel high levels of overdoses – trauma, stigma, social isolation, poor mental health, poverty and disadvantage.

“These challenges are daunting, but they can be overcome.”