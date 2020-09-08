‘We cannot survive these restrictions and guidelines’ – Popular Dundee tea room permanently closes

A popular tearoom in Dundee has announced its closure, with owners admitting coronavirus restrictions have made it impossible to operate normally.

Owners of the family-run Palais Tea Room, on Union Street, said that the eatery “cannot survive” the restrictions and guidelines introduced as a result of the pandemic in “such a small space”.

A post on the tea room’s Facebook page read: “Sadly, our wee tea room will not reopen.

“We cannot survive these restrictions and guidelines in place with such a small space, the health and safety of our staff and customers are so important to us.

“I am totally gutted and so sad that our wonderful tea room has had to close.

“My family and the staff that have worked and supported my dream over the last six years have been absolutely amazing and I want to thank all of you for being part of this with me.

“We weren’t just a cafe we were a happy, safe, friendly environment – we welcomed our customers and we made great friends with many of you. So many loyal customers from all over would come to Dundee just to visit our tea room and that I am so proud of.

“When we first opened we never knew what was in store for us but we made sure that our customers were our priority and, as our ratings show, we know we delivered excellent service every time.

“I want to thank my two daughters, Paula and Tania, who were instrumental in our success from day one with their work ethic and genuine warm personalities that made our customers so welcome.

“My husband Paul who decorated and laboured working day and night to get ready for opening… and my mum Helen who has always been my No 1 supporter and always had faith in all of us.

“She baked cakes, she made tablet, she done the shopping, she stood and washed dishes, she went out and sourced crockery, table linen wee bits and pieces for the tea room always helping out whenever needed and for that I will be eternally grateful to her.

“Now all our lovely things are all stacked away in boxes, the pictures of Dundee from years gone by that people would reminisce about – the good old days of the Palais dance hall where some of you met your wife/husband… so many memories we loved hearing all of your stories.

“I really hope that many of you will have fond memories of the tea room – I’ve heard so much laughter in there it makes me glad we were the place you chose to come to – I am so thankful for your custom and support over the last six years.

“Please keep supporting us on this page as we continue to provide our delicious afternoon teas/cakes and catering services from our sister venue The Quay. Lots of love Nicki & family xx”