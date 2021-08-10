Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

‘We cannot be sure we will make it’: Fife golf tour firm slates lack of Covid support

By Gavin Harper
August 10, 2021, 7:44 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 9:04 am
Dean Barbour runs Elite Golf Transport with Colin Hunter.
The owners of a Fife golf travel company have criticised VisitScotland for its lack of financial support through the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as Elite Golf Transport says it needs £15,000 to see it through to next summer.

The company, based in St Andrews, has been running tours of golf courses across Scotland for the past 13 years but has largely been unable to trade during the pandemic.

Colin Hunter, who runs the business alongside Dean Barbour, said its sales are down by more than 130%.

Elite Golf Transport usually hosts golfing tourists but with international travel halted, its work has dried up.

He said:” Like many local businesses, we have been hit hard by Covid.

“We have lost a lot of income, which over two years has added up to a substantial amount.

“Realistically, it will be next summer before we can return to the level of business that we need to operate.”

‘Easy for them to refuse’

Mr Hunter said that the firm has been denied a number of grants by VisitScotland.

These include coach grants, tour funds and day tour funds.

The firm also does not qualify for any premises-related support.

The firm took out a £49,000 loan at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

But Mr Hunter is frustrated that it has not been able to tap into VisitScotland’s various grants to help keep it afloat.

He said: “We are yet to be awarded any funding.

“The funds have so many caveats it is very easy for them to refuse you.

“The tourism funds we could apply for were coach operators, day tour/multi-day tour and tour operator.

Dean Barbour, who runs Elite Golf Transport with Colin Hunter.
Mr Hunter said he believed the multi-day tour fund was a “perfect fit” for the Fife firm.

Again, though, the application for funding was refused.

He added: “We did appeal this with strong evidence showing examples of itineraries, a letter from our main supplier, accounts and list of our booked tours.

“They just dismissed this strong evidence against their reason for declining us.

“It’s frustrating because I’ve heard of other companies not getting anything, and some that are getting quite large amounts.”

Elite Golf Transport focused on survival

With the summer fast drawing to a close and international tourist numbers still nowhere near their pre-Covid levels, Mr Hunter believes the firm needs support.

He believes it needs about £15,000 between now and March, but is confident that by next summer the company will be fully up and running once again.

Mr Hunter hopes by then travel restrictions will have eased enough to allow their tours to resume fully.

“This season is now effectively over. We need to survive until March next year, after which we have very healthy bookings.

There is no doubt that many small businesses that rely entirely on international tourism have been among the worst hit.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP

“To guarantee our survival we need £15,000. Without help we cannot be sure we will make it.

“That would leave the government with our £49,000 loan to deal with and two families joining the unemployed statistics.

“We have so much work booked now for the next two years. The deposits we get from that should see us through, but that’s not ideal.”

When the golf business dried up, Mr Hunter said he turned to taxi driving and farm work to ensure he was still earning.

Mr Barbour, meanwhile, worked for a local undertaker.

‘Many businesses still facing hardship’

A VisitScotland spokesman said: “Earlier this year, VisitScotland was tasked with administering funds on behalf of the Scottish Government to alleviate the financial impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector.

“These funds were developed and allocated in collaboration with industry bodies and any applicant who was unsuccessful could lodge an appeal.

The St Andrews business has been unable to tap into any grants.

“We appreciate not all applications were eligible for the funding available and understand that many businesses within the sector are still facing hardship.

“VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future.”

‘Still an extremely difficult time’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that even with the reopening of the economy, this is still an extremely difficult time for many businesses across Scotland and that, unfortunately, business support cannot, and is not intended to, make up for all losses.

“Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefited from £3.7 billion in business support, more than a third of total Covid funding which includes £2.8 billion in grants and £965 million in Covid-19 non-domestic rates reliefs.”