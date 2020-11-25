‘We cannot be complacent’: Fall in alcohol-related deaths in Dundee

An addiction support service has warned people not to take their eye off the ball as Dundee recorded its lowest number of drink-related deaths since 2015.

New statistics from the National Records of Scotland has found there were 74 alcohol-specific deaths in the NHS Tayside area in 2019, down from 88 in the previous year.

And in Dundee the numbers dropped from 36 to 30, which is the lowest number of alcohol deaths in the city for five years.

However, Dundee is still the 11th highest local authority area and NHS Tayside the fifth highest health board area in Scotland for alcohol deaths.

Elsewhere in Tayside, there were 21 deaths in Angus in 2019 (down from 22) and 23 in Perth and Kinross (down from 30).

‘We cannot be complacent’

Dave Barrie from We Are With You Dundee, which supports those struggling with alcohol and drug misuse issues, said it was good to see the number of deaths dropping in the city, but warns people cannot become complacent.

He said: “This is certainly good news, it is great to see the figures reducing.

“Let’s hope this is an indication that alcohol use as a problem is reducing and it suggests people are accessing the support they need and are hopefully consuming alcohol in safer ways.

“People are starting to realise that alcohol is at times a very harmful drug and we need to be extremely careful around alcohol.

“We need to hold onto any reductions in alcohol-specific deaths.

“But over the coronavirus pandemic we cannot take our eyes off the ball.

“During lockdown there is anecdotal evidence we could be seeing an increase in alcohol use and the problems that brings.

“The impact of alcohol misuse is significant on individuals’ health and their families with hospital admissions, accidents, violence and domestic violence so we cannot be complacent.”

He said anyone who is concerned about their or someone else’s drinking habits should get in touch to see what kind of support could be offered.

David said: “Keep a really close eye on how much alcohol we are consuming.

“It is important to understand what the guidelines are and what is deemed to be safe.

“You shouldn’t be drinking every day and if it is becoming an issue, seek support and advice early on rather than have it potentially developing into a serious issue.

“We need to treat alcohol seriously because services like ours see the real damage and impact alcohol can bring.

“Alcohol is a drug some people can use for a lot of years, but eventually people will get major health conditions linked with long-term alcohol use like heart disease, different cancers linked to alcohol, liver damage and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

“There is a growing understanding that alcohol is highly addictive and can be extremely dangerous so we need to be very cautious and mindful of the harm that can come from alcohol.

It is ‘vital’ anyone who is struggling with alcohol gets help

NHS Tayside is also urging anyone who is struggling with their alcohol consumption to get the support they need.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Harmful alcohol use is a major public health issue across Scotland and remains a priority for NHS Tayside.

“The effects of harmful alcohol use are felt across the community.

“Individuals who drink too much risk short-term harm such as alcohol poisoning and becoming a victim of an accident, violence or crime.

“In the longer term, the risks of continuing to drink too much include dependence, mental health problems, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and various cancers.

“The alcohol and drug partnerships across Tayside monitor the incidence of alcohol-specific deaths, and in response support a range of services for those experiencing and seeking help for the negative effect of alcohol use.

“These services include the Dundee Integrated Substance Misuse Service, Tayside Council on Alcohol, We Are With You and Hillcrest Futures.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic and people may feel like it is not getting easier.

“Alcohol is sometimes used by people to try and help manage symptoms of anxiety and depression, but excessive drinking is likely to make those symptoms worse.

“Managing your drinking and getting the right support are crucial to good mental health.

“It’s vital that anyone who is struggling gets the support they need.

“Guidance recommends that men and women should not drink more than 14 units of alcohol per week spread evenly over three days or more, with regular alcohol-free days.

“If you are concerned about your drinking, try to get help.

“Talk to a friend, or your GP.”

NHS Tayside recommends people to access free, confidential advice by calling the alcohol helpline on 0800 7 314 314 or visiting the NHS Inform page on alcohol.