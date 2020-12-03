Martel Maxwell: ‘We can still lay claim to my favourite Scottish radio station’

My radio station of choice these days is Pure Radio Scotland.

I was gutted that DC Thomson’s Wave FM closed earlier in the year (selfishly, I could record a show and go straight home, not an option when filming in Cardiff) but also it was a station based in Dundee, about Dundee, hosted and run by Dundonians and presenters who called Dundee home.

But Pure took its place and while now based in Glasgow, still has local content – not least with Dundee news bulletins.

It’s also bucking the trend of other stations, which have replaced many Scotland-based presenters with others in London.

Pure, on the other hand, has some of our finest broadcasters flying the Saltire high.

I give you the breakfast show with Robin Galloway and his renowned wind-ups, followed by Paul Harper then Lynne Hogan.

I’ve worked with them all and they really are the cream of Scottish presenters on air.

And given the station is still owned by DC Thomson – but covering much more of the country – we can kind of take credit of it being a Dundee station.

Or at least as station with a huge Dundee connection.

And yes, I have mentioned Dundee six times in this short piece.

Go Dundee. OK, seven.