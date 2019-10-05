We ask Dundee public: Is smack ban criminalising parents or protecting our children?

The news that Scotland has become the first country in the UK to ban smacking has divided opinion in Dundee.

Parents and carers were previously allowed to use “reasonable” physical force to discipline children.

But the Scottish Government has backed moves to give children the same protection from assault as adults.

A ban on all physical punishment was overwhelmingly backed by the Scottish Parliament in a vote on Thursday afternoon.

The move was backed by city group 18 and Under whose founder Laurie Matthew has always called for a ban.

And Kieran Watson, a volunteer with the group, said: “This is a move in the right direction.

“Hopefully, it will help Scotland move away from its reputation for violence.

“I can understand it’s likely to cause a lot of frustration for a lot of people. But we are in 2019 and I don’t think smacking children is an appropriate parental move in this day and age.”

Dr Stuart Waiton, a sociology and criminology lecturer at Abertay University, said: “We are now going to criminalise a light tap on the hand.

“It can happen anywhere and even at home if a child reports it to a teacher then the teacher, I assume, will have to report this to the police.

“Relationships between parents and teachers will potentially become more nervous and of a suspicious nature.

“Historically it’s been authoritarian regimes which have this attitude. Rather than politicians representing their constituents, they’re dictating to them.”

Joanna Barrett, policy and public affairs officer for NSPCC Scotland, said: “This historic vote delivers a UK first in fairness and equality for children which the NSPCC has long championed.

“It’s a common sense move that closes an archaic loophole and ensures that, finally, children in Scotland will have the same protection from assault as adults.

“The Scottish Parliament has listened to the evidence and acted in the best interests of our children, bringing our country into line with dozens of others that have all done the same thing.

“NSPCC Scotland thanks MSPs for listening and making a decision that ends the legally-sanctioned physical punishment of our children.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government as this change is implemented and the out-of-date defence of justifiable assault is, at long last, deleted from law.”

Grandfather Robert O’Rourke, 71, from Hilltown, said: “We got more than a cuff around the ear in my day and I am against smacking kids.

“A tap on the back of the hand is fine but some parents get carried away.”

Ann O’Rourke, 70, also from Hilltown, said: “I’m totally against smacking kids. But the people who go too far will continue to abuse kids.

“I remember being at St Pius School in Dundee when the whole class got the belt. No one owned up to doing something bad and the whole class got it. Back then no one bothered – today you’d be jailed for that.”

Linda Costello, 71, from Kirkton, said some parents showed too much force. She said: “I think people go too far smacking children, especially when they are young and don’t realise they’re doing bad. A moderate slap on the hand would do.”

Meanwhile, Barbara Ashwood, 65, from St Mary’s, added: “It will still go on behind closed doors.”