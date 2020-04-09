‘We are trying to get through it as best we can’: Broughty Ferry couple’s seventh flight home from Spain is cancelled

An elderly couple trapped abroad have had their seventh flight home cancelled.

William King, 81, who has prostate cancer and one-and-a-half lungs, and his wife Marion, 76, are currently stuck in their holiday home in Benalmadena, Spain, after numerous attempts to get home were blocked.

The Broughty Ferry couple have been attempting to come back since their first flight, on March 25, was cancelled.

Their seventh flight, on April 18, has now been cancelled with Marion stating the only option was to re-book or ask for a refund. The couple are now due to fly to Glasgow on May 2. Marion said: “That’s us stuck here until May 2. We are trying to get through it as best we can.

“The medication that we have got from the chemist will run out, we will have to go back and get more.”

The only flight available would take more than 40 hours to get home with layovers in Barcelona and Amsterdam before flying to Gatwick, then a further flight to Edinburgh.

Marion is concerned about the risks of travelling to different airports and said they would be better off staying in their current location until a direct flight became available.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “A repatriation programme is currently being run by the UK Government and we remain in contact with them about any flights we are required to operate.”

An FCO spokeswoman said: “We know it’s a difficult time for many British travellers abroad – especially those with challenging circumstances.

“Our Consular Teams are doing everything they can, especially for those in difficulty, to keep Brits informed on the latest developments and help them return – on commercial flights where they are still available or special charter flights as well. We’ll continue working around the clock to bring people home.”

